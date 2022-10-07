K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

K92 Mining stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

