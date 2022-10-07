Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.
Kamada Stock Down 9.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $185.02 million, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.97. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $6.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
