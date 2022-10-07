Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $185.02 million, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.97. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $6.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

About Kamada

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Kamada in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Kamada by 111.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Kamada by 103.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kamada by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kamada by 151.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the period.

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

