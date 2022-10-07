Kangal (KANGAL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $555.00

Kangal (KANGAL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Kangal has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Kangal has a market cap of $299,405.72 and approximately $555.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kangal token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kangal Profile

Kangal’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Kangal’s official website is www.kangaltoken.com. The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kangal

According to CryptoCompare, "Kangal (KANGAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kangal has a current supply of 100,000,000,000."

