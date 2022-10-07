Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.19

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.19 and traded as low as $29.01. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.82 million, a PE ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.58 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.53%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement

About Kansas City Life Insurance

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

