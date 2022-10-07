Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.19

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.19 and traded as low as $29.01. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.
Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.82 million, a PE ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 0.47.
Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.58 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.53%.
Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement
About Kansas City Life Insurance
Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.
