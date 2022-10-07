Keisuke Inu ($KEI) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Keisuke Inu ($KEI) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Keisuke Inu has traded up 159.6% against the US dollar. One Keisuke Inu token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Keisuke Inu has a market capitalization of $537,367.00 and $51,675.00 worth of Keisuke Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009322 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Keisuke Inu

Keisuke Inu’s launch date was May 21st, 2021. Keisuke Inu’s total supply is 40,584,194,104,470,400 tokens. Keisuke Inu’s official website is www.keisukeinu-finance.com. The official message board for Keisuke Inu is keisukeinu.medium.com/keisuke-inu-kei-a-new-dog-coin-on-the-horizon-718bb7387292. Keisuke Inu’s official Twitter account is @theonlykeisuke and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Keisuke Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Keisuke Inu ($KEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Keisuke Inu has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Keisuke Inu is 0 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $65.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.keisukeinu-finance.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keisuke Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keisuke Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keisuke Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

