Key Financial Inc Acquires 407 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 697,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,531,000 after acquiring an additional 44,930 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $10.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,289,804. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $267.10 and a one year high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.44.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.