Key Financial Inc Buys 1,503 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 217,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 209,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $65.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,203. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.04. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

