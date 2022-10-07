Key Financial Inc Grows Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 3.9% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 50,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 132,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SLYV stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,444. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $91.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.