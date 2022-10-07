Key Financial Inc Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in Intel by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 20,452 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Intel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 35,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Intel by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,874 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Intel by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Trading Down 5.1 %

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.79. 2,028,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,503,864. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

