Key Financial Inc Has $329,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Key Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 95,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 143,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Vertical Research reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.48. The stock had a trading volume of 134,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,249. The company has a market capitalization of $122.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.58. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

