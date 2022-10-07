Key Financial Inc Makes New Investment in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Key Financial Inc owned approximately 0.27% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRND. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 75,126 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 774,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

TRND stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.68. 3,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,437. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $31.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.