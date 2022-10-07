Key Financial Inc Raises Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.

BATS:ICVT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.36. 408,628 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

