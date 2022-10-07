Key Financial Inc Sells 396 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Key Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSMM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $25.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

