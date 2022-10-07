KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Integer in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $5.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.72. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Trading Down 16.6 %

NYSE ITGR opened at $55.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.70. Integer has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $95.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 6,370.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Integer by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Integer

In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.