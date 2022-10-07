KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Integer in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $5.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.72. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share.
Integer Trading Down 16.6 %
NYSE ITGR opened at $55.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.70. Integer has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $95.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 6,370.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Integer by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Integer
In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.