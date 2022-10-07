KeyCorp Trims Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Target Price to $177.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $205.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Crown Castle Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $137.70 on Monday. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $137.33 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.48 and its 200-day moving average is $175.74.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 22,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,608,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

