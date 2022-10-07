Ki (XKI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,790.00

Ki (XKI) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Ki has a market cap of $17.31 million and $11,790.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ki has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Ki coin can currently be bought for $0.0873 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003276 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ki Profile

Ki launched on November 29th, 2018. Ki’s total supply is 947,624,753 coins and its circulating supply is 198,348,213 coins. The official message board for Ki is medium.com/ki-foundation. Ki’s official website is foundation.ki. Ki’s official Twitter account is @ki_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ki is https://reddit.com/r/ki_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ki Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ki (XKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Ki has a current supply of 947,624,753 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ki is 0.08355745 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $3,096.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://foundation.ki/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ki using one of the exchanges listed above.

