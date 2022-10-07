Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,265,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,371,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,802. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79.

