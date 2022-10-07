Kishu Inu Trading Down 11.1% This Week (KISHU)

Kishu Inu (KISHU) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Kishu Inu has a market cap of $37.93 million and approximately $888,359.00 worth of Kishu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kishu Inu token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kishu Inu has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003256 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Kishu Inu’s genesis date was April 17th, 2021. Kishu Inu’s total supply is 96,835,135,595,251,650 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,790,875,611,706,140 tokens. Kishu Inu’s official website is kishu.com. The Reddit community for Kishu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/kishuinu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kishu Inu’s official message board is kishuinu.medium.com. Kishu Inu’s official Twitter account is @inukishu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu (KISHU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kishu Inu has a current supply of 96,835,135,595,251,650 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kishu Inu is 0 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $532,487.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kishu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kishu Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kishu Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kishu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

