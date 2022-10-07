KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. KLA makes up about 1.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in KLA by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of KLA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,025. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Trading Down 3.0 %

KLAC traded down $9.72 on Friday, reaching $317.77. 16,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,069. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.55 and its 200-day moving average is $342.00. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.47.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

