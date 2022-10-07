kneat.com (CVE:KSI) Stock Price Up 4.7%

kneat.com, inc. (CVE:KSI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.30 and last traded at C$4.25. Approximately 114,332 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 42,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.70 price objective on kneat.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get kneat.com alerts:

kneat.com Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$325.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.25.

About kneat.com

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.