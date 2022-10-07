Kongtama (KONGTAMA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $0.01

Kongtama (KONGTAMA) traded down 25.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. Kongtama has a total market cap of $0.01 and $41,034.00 worth of Kongtama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kongtama has traded 65.3% lower against the US dollar. One Kongtama token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Kongtama Profile

Kongtama’s genesis date was March 11th, 2022. The official website for Kongtama is www.kongtama.com. Kongtama’s official Twitter account is @kongtamatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kongtama

According to CryptoCompare, “Kongtama (KONGTAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kongtama has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Kongtama is 0 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $136.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kongtama.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kongtama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kongtama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kongtama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

