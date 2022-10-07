Kooth (LON:KOO) Stock Price Down 2%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 110.22 ($1.33). Approximately 4,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 20,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.36).

Kooth Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 123.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 203.19. The stock has a market cap of £37.88 million and a PE ratio of -115.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Kooth

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

