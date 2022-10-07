Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.34-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KFY traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,234. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.93. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KFY. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after purchasing an additional 285,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after buying an additional 278,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after buying an additional 186,361 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 590,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,337,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,561,000 after acquiring an additional 120,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

