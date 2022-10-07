KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Trading 0.8% Higher

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.12. 9,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 12,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.
KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Trading Down 3.8 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17.
