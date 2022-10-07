Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 4.3% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,582,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,477,000 after purchasing an additional 26,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LH traded down $4.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.61. 1,002,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,782. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

