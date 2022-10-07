LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys 120 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.25.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $8.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.48. 28,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.20. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

