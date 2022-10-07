LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,795 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.30. The stock had a trading volume of 596,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,643. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

