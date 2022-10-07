LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 814 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 2.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $83.58. 155,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,666,249. The company has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.