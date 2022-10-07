LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Takes $294,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 3.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 4.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 23.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $9.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.61. 108,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,966. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $202.78 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The company has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.08%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

