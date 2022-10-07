LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,229 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.18. 1,054,829 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30.

