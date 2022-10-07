Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Lowered to $460.00 at Bank of America

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $540.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LRCX. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.55.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $397.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $446.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.64. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $358.00 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

