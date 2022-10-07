Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

LW traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.89. 4,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,113. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $84.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $439,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

