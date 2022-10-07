Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Lamb Weston updated its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.85 EPS.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $81.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,113. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $84.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

