Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading 3% Higher

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.87 and last traded at $79.82. 11,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 774,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPI. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 3.43.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $250,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,397,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,509 shares of company stock valued at $585,406 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,007,000 after purchasing an additional 507,541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $24,125,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 142,514 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

