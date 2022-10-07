Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives $45.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCDF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

LRCDF stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $35.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.42.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

