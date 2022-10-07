Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Acquires New Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.14. 1,583,280 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.