Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Buys 1,815 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QYLD. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $34,964,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,210,276 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,607,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,670,000 after buying an additional 538,712 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,339,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,087,000 after buying an additional 496,903 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,963,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,831. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $23.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

