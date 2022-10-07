Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,299,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

XAR stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.96. 2,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,882. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.17. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $91.37 and a 1-year high of $127.90.

