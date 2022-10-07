Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Sells 10,081 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,081 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 1.7 %

T traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 702,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,176,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

