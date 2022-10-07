Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,852 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,852 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.23.

Shares of WBA traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 419,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,255,368. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

