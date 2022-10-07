Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Leju has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

