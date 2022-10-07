LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.86.

TREE stock opened at $24.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47. The stock has a market cap of $314.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.74. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.70. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $261.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 8,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $280,767.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,067.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter worth $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LendingTree by 80.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 4,176.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

