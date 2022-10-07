Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $211.70

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.70 and traded as high as $212.24. Li Ning shares last traded at $211.31, with a volume of 6,892 shares changing hands.

Li Ning Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.73 and its 200 day moving average is $204.83.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

