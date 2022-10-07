Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lifeway Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.87 million, a PE ratio of -199.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

