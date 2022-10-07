LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading Down 9.9% This Week

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $5,062.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin was first traded on March 9th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,157,400,563 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LikeCoin is blog.like.co. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co.

LikeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin (LIKE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cosmos platform. LikeCoin has a current supply of 1,081,994,160.4933648 with 1,157,020,979.0815856 in circulation. The last known price of LikeCoin is 0.00303186 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,302.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://like.co.”

