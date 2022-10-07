Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,074,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of BLK stock traded down $16.41 on Friday, hitting $555.20. 10,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $661.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $656.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $543.23 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

