Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,712 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 7.5% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $22,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.83. 4,036,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.79.

