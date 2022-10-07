Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 346,516 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 205,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,758. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.