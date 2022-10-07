Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,605 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

PMAR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,246. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $32.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68.

