Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,106,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $745,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 339,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,817,000 after buying an additional 61,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.77.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

